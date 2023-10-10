Exxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for Pioneer - Bloomberg News

Changes source in paragraphs 1 and 2

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil XOM.N is in talks to pay more than $250 per share for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N, according to a person familiar with the matter.

An all-stock deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the person said.

Bloomberg News reported about the deal earlier. Pioneer and Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pioneer, which closed at $237.41 on Tuesday at a market valuation of about $55.35 billion, is the third-largest oil producer in the Permian basin after Chevron Corp CVX.N and ConocoPhillips COP.N.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

