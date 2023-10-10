Exxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for Pioneer - Bloomberg News

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil XOM.N is in talks to pay more than $250 per share for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

An all-stock deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)

