Exxon in talks to pay over $250 per share for Pioneer - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 10, 2023 — 08:14 pm EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil XOM.N is in talks to pay more than $250 per share for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

An all-stock deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

