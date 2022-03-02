Exxon focuses on returns, emissions cuts ahead of investor day

March 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Wednesday highlighted plans to eliminate as much as $9 billion in costs per year by 2023, stressing on shareholder returns and energy transition investments.

The top U.S. oil producer said the moves will help it double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027, compared to 2019 levels and reduce its breakeven costs by around $10 per barrel.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.