News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon files for arbitration related to Chevron-Hess proposed merger

March 06, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Senior Vice President Neil Chapman on Wednesday said the U.S. oil producer filed for arbitration claiming a right of first refusal over Hess Corp's HES.N assets in Guyana, in the event of a merger with Chevron Corp CVX.N.

Chapman spoke at an event organized by Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
HES
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.