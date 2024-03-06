Exxon files for arbitration related to Chevron-Hess proposed merger

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Senior Vice President Neil Chapman on Wednesday said the U.S. oil producer filed for arbitration claiming a right of first refusal over Hess Corp's HES.N assets in Guyana, in the event of a merger with Chevron Corp CVX.N.

Chapman spoke at an event organized by Morgan Stanley.

