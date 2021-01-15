US Markets
XOM

Exxon faces SEC probe over Permian Basin asset valuation- WSJ

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into Exxon, following a whistleblower complaint that the oil major overvalued a key asset in Texas' Permian Basin, the Wall street Journal reported on Friday.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into Exxon XOM.N, following a whistleblower complaint that the oil major overvalued a key asset in Texas' Permian Basin, the Wall street Journal reported on Friday.

Several people involved in valuing the asset, during an internal assessment in 2019, said employees were being forced to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly the company could drill wells there to arrive at a higher value, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2LzpVjX)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular