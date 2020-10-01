US Markets
Exxon expects higher oil price to boost third-quarter results

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday its third-quarter results would be buoyed by higher prices for crude oil after a historic collapse in the previous quarter as coronavirus-related lockdowns caused a dramatic plunge in demand.

Higher oil prices will help exploration and production earnings by $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion, compared with the second quarter, it said in a filing. However, weak gas prices will continue to weigh on the segment and could hurt earnings by as much as $500 million.

Lower demand for fuels would hurt refining margins by $200 million to $600 million, the company said. (https://bit.ly/3l2CWP1)

Reporting by Arathy S Nair

