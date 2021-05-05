Exxon expects $200 million in charges this year for job cuts

May 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Wednesday said it estimates $200 million in charges this year related to job cuts, according to a regulatory filing.

Total cash outflows would be between $400 million and $600 million, the company said. Cost savings are likely to range between $1 billion and $2 billion per year versus 2019 levels. The severance cost estimate does not include job cuts related to changes in the company's portfolio, it said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Leslie Adler)

