Exxon expects $200 million in charges this year for job cuts

Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday said it estimates $200 million in charges this year related to job cuts, according to a regulatory filing.

Total cash outflows would be between $400 million and $600 million, the company said. Cost savings are likely to range between $1 billion and $2 billion per year versus 2019 levels. The severance cost estimate does not include job cuts related to changes in the company's portfolio, it said.

