Exxon Expected to Support Dividend, Use Debt for Capital Spending

Morgan Stanley energy analyst Devin McDermott expects oil giant Exxon Mobil to cut planned 2020 capital spending and reiterate support for the dividend.

Exxon Mobil is covering its dividend only with projected cash from operations for 2020, meaning that the oil giant will likely need to fund its large capital spending program with debt, according to Morgan Stanley energy analyst Devin McDermott.

“With 2020 CFO (cash flow from operations) at the strip roughly equal to dividends, capex will need to be funded with balance sheet capacity,” McDermott wrote in a client note. The “strip” refers to energy prices for the rest of this year based on the current market.

McDermott noted that Exxon (ticker: XOM) is expected in the coming days to provide a financial update ahead of its first-quarter earnings release, which is due in about a month. He expects the company to cut planned 2020 capital spending and reiterate support for the dividend.

Exxon shares have been hit hard this year, down 45%. The stock was up 63 cents, to $38.13, on Tuesday morning, yielding 9.1%.

McDermott sees about $25 billion of 2020 capital expenditures, down from the company’s guidance of as much as $33 billion at its investor day on March 5. Earlier this month, Exxon said that it was “evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term” as a result of the sharp drop in oil prices and deteriorating economic conditions.

Exxon has been boosting capital spending while its super-major peers have been cutting theirs. The company had a goal of increasing its energy production to about 5 million barrels a day by 2025 from about 4 million barrels. The company is particularly excited about an oil field off Guyana’s shores. Exxon’s capital expenditures averaged $21 billion in 2016 and 2017. But Exxon’s ambitious program has run into the sharpest drop in energy prices in a generation, with crude oil falling to $20 a barrel Monday. With its heavy capital expenditures, the company needs the highest oil prices among its peers to cover its dividend and its capital spending.

“We expect the company to reiterate commitment to the dividend, which is roughly equivalent to organic 2020 operating cash flow at current strip prices,” McDermott wrote. “As a result, capex will need to be funded entirely with debt (assuming no asset sales). This is far from ideal but manageable given XOM’s balance sheet strength.” McDermott has an Equal Weight rating on the stock.

He sees first-quarter earnings of 4 cents a share, below the consensus of 30 cents, and a loss of 24 cents a share for all of 2020, below the consensus of 84 cents, “driven by headwinds across the company’s integrated business.

The company’s financial update is expected in the coming days. Exxon released its fourth-quarter financial update on Jan. 3.

