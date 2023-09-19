News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon expands chemical production at Texas facility

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

September 19, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on expansion between paragraphs 2 and 4

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Tuesday it has started two new chemical production units at its Baytown, Texas refining and petrochemical complex.

The company said the $2 billion expansion is part of its long-term plan to deliver higher-value products from its U.S. Gulf Coast facilities.

One of the two new units is expected to produce 400,000 metric tons per year of certain polymer modifiers, utilized in automotive parts, construction materials and hygiene and personal care products.

The other unit would produce 350,000 tons per year of a type of compound called linear alpha olefins used in plastic packaging, engine and industrial oils and other applications.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.