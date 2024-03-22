Exxon executive says working to minimize sustainable aviation fuel costs

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N Senior Vice President Jack Williams said cost is the big negative for sustainable aviation fuel and the company is working to lower costs at a conference near Chicago on Friday.

Williams described the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act as the catalyzing action for biofuel production as well as carbon capture and storage and low carbon hydrogen.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

