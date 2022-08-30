US Markets
XOM

Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from oil project - WSJ

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Exxon Mobil Corp has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds response from Exxon Mobil, background

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks in the nation until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions stand-off with the West.

The ban covers almost all big financial and energy projects where foreign investors still have stakes, including the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, in which U.S. oil major Exxon holds a 30% stake.

Exxon's spokesperson Casey Norton confirmed the company had sent the Russian government a notice of difference.

"Exiting is a complex process, and as the operator, we must protect the safety of employees, the environment, and the operation," Norton said.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular