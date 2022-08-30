US Markets
XOM

Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from oil project - WSJ

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/exxon-escalates-dispute-with-russia-over-barred-exit-from-giant-oil-project-11661851802?mod=latest_headlines on Tuesday.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular