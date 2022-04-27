Energy
XOM

Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

Contributors
David Gaffen Reuters
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ExxonMobil Corp said on Wednesday that its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to recent events.

April 27 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday that its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to recent events.

"As a result, Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has curtailed crude oil production," a spokesperson said in response to an e-mail query from Reuters.

(Reporting By David Gaffen and Florence Tan)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular