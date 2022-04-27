Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

April 27 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday that its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to recent events.

"As a result, Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has curtailed crude oil production," a spokesperson said in response to an e-mail query from Reuters.

(Reporting By David Gaffen and Florence Tan)

