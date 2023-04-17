World Markets
XOM

Exxon declares force majeure on crude liftings in Nigeria

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

April 17, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM.N in Nigeria declared force majeure on oil liftings from different terminals in the country following industrial action by the company's in-house workers union, the company said on Monday in a statement.

Nigeria, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last year lost its position as Africa's top oil producer as companies like Shell PLC SHEL.L and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA exited the country amid widespread corruption and security issues.

Exxon has been trying to sell $1.2 billion in shallow-water assets in "challenging" Nigeria, the company told Reuters in February, while keeping deep-water assets further from the coast.

"We will continue to take all reasonable actions necessary to resolve the impasse as soon as possible," spokesperson Michelle Gray said in a statement on Monday.

