Exxon cuts back coker at Beaumont, Texas, refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N cut back production in the coker at its 619,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery because of a crane malfunction, people familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The coker is operating at 27,000 bpd, or 45% of its faceplate capacity of 60,000 bpd, because the crane that removes coke produced by the unit had to be shut for repairs, the sources said.

An Exxon spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The coker converts residual crude oil from the 180,000-bpd Crude B crude distillation unit into either feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can substitute for coal.

The coker has been running below its faceplate capacity for some time, but production had been recently increased to 43,000 bpd on a regular basis, the sources said.

Exxon considered reducing runs on the coker below the 27,000-bpd level, but that would have impaired production on Crude B, the sources said.

It was unclear on Friday how long repairs to the crane would take, the sources said.

CDUs begin the refining process by breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)

