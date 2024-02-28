Exxon, Chevron ask US Supreme Court to toss ruling in Honolulu climate change suit

By Clark Mindock

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fossil fuel companies including Exxon XOM.N, Chevron CVX.N and Sunoco SUN.N, on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to scrap a decision that allowed Honolulu's lawsuit alleging the companies misled the public for decades about the dangers of climate change to proceed to trial, according to a lawyer for the companies.

The petition for certiorari challenges an October Hawaii Supreme Court decision that rejected the oil companies' argument that the lawsuit is preempted, or blocked, by federal law because it seeks to regulate interstate emissions or commerce, powers reserved for the federal government. It said the case instead focused on allegedly misleading statements the companies made, which Honolulu claims led to property and infrastructure damage caused by climate change.

The oil companies told the justices Wednesday that the state's high court got its ruling wrong, since the source of Honolulu’s alleged climate-related injuries is “most certainly” the greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels burned in vehicles and power plants across the country, which are beyond the scope of Hawaii law. They said that pollution is an inherently federal issue and that the federal Clean Air Act does not permit state-law claims based on emissions from other states that are properly regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Honolulu’s lawsuit is among dozens of challenges filed by state and local governments across the U.S. seeking billions of dollars from the companies to help pay to adapt to things like sea-level rise, flooding and other climate change-caused problems.

If left standing, the Hawaii Supreme Court's decision could allow Honolulu's case to be the first of such lawsuits to go to trial.

The companies, which are represented by Kannon Shanmugam and Theodore Wells of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, said the case provides the court with the “ideal opportunity” to address the issue “before the energy industry is threatened with potentially enormous judgments” from Honolulu’s case and others nationwide.

A spokesperson for Honolulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The city has argued previously that the energy companies are wrong to say the harms they are suing over come from interstate emissions since the case is primarily about the companies' deliberate efforts to undermine climate change science and does not seek to directly force anyone to curb fossil fuel production or use.

In its lawsuit, filed in 2020, Honolulu said the companies knew for decades that burning fossil fuels would lead to climate change, but worked to conceal that fact from the public.

Honolulu said heat waves linked to climate change had already stressed the local electrical grid, and that a wastewater treatment plant would need to be retrofitted against sea level rise at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, among other harms. It sought to hold the companies responsible for those costs, though it did not give an exact damages figure.

The oil companies already tried to move the case and others to federal court using similar arguments, but were rebuffed by the U.S. Supreme Court in April. Similar cases filed by local governments in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey and Rhode Island have also been sent back to state courts.

The case is Sunoco LP v. City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23A651.

For the energy companies: Kannon Shanmugam and Theodore Wells of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For Honolulu: not immediately available

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

