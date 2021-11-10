Exxon CEO says company 'back on track' to double 2017 earnings from operations

HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said the company is "back on track" to deliver a target set in 2018 to double the company's 2017 earnings and cash flow from operations by 2025.

Woods participated in an online summit organized by the New York Times.

