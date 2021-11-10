US Markets
Exxon CEO says company 'back on track' to double 2017 earnings from operations

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said the company is "back on track" to deliver a target set in 2018 to double the company's 2017 earnings and cash flow from operations by 2025.

Woods participated in an online summit organized by the New York Times.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

