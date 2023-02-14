Exxon can reach 400,000 barrels per day in Guyana from two oil vessels

GEORGETOWN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.N can increase output in Guyana to up to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by optimizing operations at its two production vessels, a company executive said.

Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels Liza Destiny and Liza Unity are currently producing 380,000 boepd, above the 340,000 boepd originally planned, Exxon's upstream head Liam Mallon said on Tuesday at an energy conference in Guyana.

Exxon's third vessel, Prosperity, is expected to depart Singapore shortly, he added.

Six planned platforms to be operated by a consortium led by Exxon that also includes U.S. Hess HES.N and China CNOOC 0883.HK will have a combined capacity to produce over 1.2 million boepd by the end of 2027.

(Reporting By Sabrina Valle; Editing by Gary McWilliams)

