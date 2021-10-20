Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N board is debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects amid a global push from investors to focus more on clean energy, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Members of the board have expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the report said.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.