Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N board is debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects amid a global push from investors to focus more on clean energy, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Members of the board have expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the report said.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

