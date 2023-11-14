News & Insights

Exxon begins production at third oil project in Guyana

November 14, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Tuesday it has started production at a third offshore oil development project in Guyana, bringing the total capacity in the South American country to about 620,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The company is using a production vessel, named Prosperity, to produce oil from the project, which is expected to add 220,000 bpd of production.

Exxon is part of a consortium, including Hess HES.N and CNOOC 0883.HK, that operates in Guyana and has made more than 30 discoveries in the country's offshore waters since 2015.

Exxon had a 45% stake in the consortium with Hess owning 30% and CNOOC having a 25% stake.

Chevron had announced an acquisition of Hess in October, securing a footprint at the oil-rich Guyana.

