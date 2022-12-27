US Markets
Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery raises production – sources

December 27, 2022 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N increased production levels on most units at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery by Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

Exxon on Monday began a planned overhaul on the shut 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker and 16,000-bpd alkylation unit, the sources said.

