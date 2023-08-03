News & Insights

Exxon Baytown, Texas, reformer malfunctions -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

August 03, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The large reformer at ExxonMobil's XOM.N 564,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery malfunctioned on Wednesday night, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 65,000-bpd hydroformer (HF-4) malfunctioned requiring the use of the refinery's safety flare system, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

