Exxon Baytown, Texas, reformer malfunctions -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The large reformer at ExxonMobil's XOM.N 564,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery malfunctioned on Wednesday night, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 65,000-bpd hydroformer (HF-4) malfunctioned requiring the use of the refinery's safety flare system, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

