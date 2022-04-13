US Markets
Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gasoline unit returns to full production after restart -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) returned to full production on Tuesday after restarting late last week at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Exxon shut the 110,000-bpd PCLA 3 FCC for a planned overhaul on Feb. 25, the sources said. The FCC was scheduled to begin restarting on April 5, but was delayed for additional work. PCLA 3 is one of two FCCs of the same size at the refinery.

XOM

