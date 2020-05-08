Exxon Baton Rouge, La. refinery crude unit restarts -sources

Adds company no comment

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N completed restarting a small crude distillation unit (CDU) on Thursday night at its 502,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery for the first time since late March, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry declined to comment.

The 90,000-bpd PSLA 7 CDU was shut on March 30 as motor fuel demand was being hit by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said. The unit began restarting on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

