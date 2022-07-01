Exxon about to shut down French Fos refinery due to strike

Adds details

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Friday it had started preparations to gradually shut down operations at its Fos refinery plant in southern France because of a strike launched by unions.

Workers, who had warned their action would lead to shutting down the refining units, are demanding wage hikes to cover inflation. Wage negotiations are scheduled for September but the CGT wants management to also commit to a bonus.

"We have started preparations to gradually shut down the plant in the coming days. This situation may impact our customers, contractors, suppliers and employees in a challenging energy market environment," Esso France, a unit of the U.S. firm, said, adding that strike action started on June 28.

"We remain hopeful that the situation will be resolved through dialogue and efforts to seek a fair resolution," it said.

Exxon's Fos site has a refining capacity of 7 million tonnes a year, or about 10% of French capacity, the company says.

The walkouts were part of wider union efforts in recent days that have hit other energy firms, such as state-owned power utility EDF EDF.PA and Engie ENGIE.PA.

The CFDT and CGT general trade unions told Reuters that France's second largest gas storage facility, operated by Engie, was not receiving gas on Thursday and would not do so until Monday, because of strike action.

At EDF, strikes have halted production of up to three gigawatts last week at a time when supply is already tight because several nuclear plants are under maintenance.

