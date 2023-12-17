Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) Price Target Increased by 7052.76% to 11.33

The average one-year price target for Exxaro Resources (OTC:EXXAF) has been revised to 11.33 / share. This is an increase of 7,052.76% from the prior estimate of 0.16 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.42 to a high of 13.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from the latest reported closing price of 10.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxaro Resources. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXXAF is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 24,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXXAF by 20.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXXAF by 17.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXXAF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXXAF by 11.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,121K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.