Exxaro hikes dividend after 58% rise in full-year profit

Helen Reid Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J hiked its total dividend after its full-year headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, jumped 58% thanks to surging coal prices.

Headline earnings per share was 4,683 cents in 2021, up from 2,955 cents in 2020. Exxaro announced a total dividend of 3,252 cents per share, up 72% from 2020.

