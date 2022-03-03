Exxaro hikes dividend after 58% rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J hiked its total dividend after its full-year headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, jumped 58% thanks to surging coal prices.

Headline earnings per share was 4,683 cents in 2021, up from 2,955 cents in 2020. Exxaro announced a total dividend of 3,252 cents per share, up 72% from 2020.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.