'Extremely Bullish On The Direction Of SHIB' Says Shiba Inu Community Member; Shibarium Celebrates 100M Transactions

Total transactions on Shibarium have crossed the 100 million mark, coinciding with Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) listing Japanese crypto exchange, Coincheck. The token is trading in the green on Thursday.

What Happened: Based on data from Shibariumscan, total transactions crossed the 100 million mark, currently standing at 108.2 million. Total blocks stand at 2.1 million with average block time at 5.0 seconds. Daily transactiions have increased from 6.74 million on Dec. 9 to 7.36 million on Thursday.

SHIB-focused X user Shib Bezos stated, “Extremely bullish on the direction of SHIB.” He went on to add that more than $1.1 million worth of Shiba Inu will be burned and sent to a dead wallet to be eliminated from circulation forever.

The Shib Magazine confirmed that three manual burns are scheduled to take place on Dec. 14, 15 and 16. The magazine states, "Shibarium just experienced a burn token contract trigger! The crypto world is buzzing as Shib enthusiasts witness a fiery event. Keep your eyes peeled for what's next in the smokin' Shibarium saga!"

Coincheck Listing: Japanese-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coincheck announced that it is proceeding with a Shiba Inu listing, marking a significant step within the crypto markets.

Coincheck was founded in 2012 and is led by CEO Satoshi Hasuo. It is one of the key exchanges in Japan's cryptocurrency market, highlighted by being the top downloaded crypto trading app in Japan for four consecutive years (2019-2022).

Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer took to his X handle and acknowledged the listing which garnered attention from the global crypto community.

Japanese traders have been exposed to SHIB trading as it has been listed on other exchanges in the past few years. BitTrade in October 2023, SBI VC Trade, DAI and Cosmos in June 2023 and OKCoin Japan in early 2023.

Price Action: With a total supply of 589.59 trillion tokens, SHIB is up 2.23% in the past 24 hours, taking its monthly gains to 20%.

