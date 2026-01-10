Is Extreme Networks Stock a Buy or Sell After the CEO Sold 50,000 Shares?

Key Points

CEO Edward Meyercord disposed of 50,000 shares via immediate post-exercise sale, generating a transaction value of ~$827,000 based on the Jan. 2, 2026 close.

This disposition represented 2.60% of Edward Meyercord's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake to 1,871,418 shares.

The transaction was entirely direct, involving an option exercise with immediate sale; no indirect entities or gifting were involved.

The trade size is smaller than the historical median sell-only event, reflecting a lower proportion of remaining direct capacity rather than a shift in cadence.

Edward Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), executed an exercise of 50,000 stock options immediately sold for ~$827,000 on Jan. 2, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value $827,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,871,418 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $30,953,253.72

Transaction and post-transaction values based on Jan. 2, 2026 market close price of $16.54.

Key questions

What was the structure and significance of this transaction?

This event involved the exercise of 50,000 stock options with an immediate sale of the underlying shares, generating a transaction value of ~$827,000 and reflecting a routine liquidity event rather than a discretionary sale of previously owned shares.

How does the transaction compare to historical sell activity for Edward Meyercord?

The 50,000-share sale is smaller than the median sell-only event of 100,000 shares, and at 2.60% of direct holdings, is also lower than the historical median percentage, which has been 4.20% of holdings per sell-only transaction.

Did this transaction impact indirect or entity-based holdings?

No indirect or entity-related shares were involved; the transaction was limited to direct holdings.

What remaining equity incentive capacity does Edward Meyercord retain?

After this filing, 1,871,418 shares are directly held.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net income (TTM) $8.65 million Employees 2,656 1-year price change -9.38%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Extreme Networks provides software-driven networking solutions, including cloud-managed network infrastructure, wireless access points, Ethernet switches, and network management software.

The company serves enterprise, education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality customers worldwide through distributors, resellers, and direct sales.

Extreme Networks operates at scale as a global provider of advanced networking equipment and cloud-managed solutions. The company’s strategy centers on integrating hardware and software to deliver secure, AI-driven network management and analytics across diverse industries.

Its competitive edge lies in its comprehensive product suite, cloud capabilities, and focus on automation and analytics for enterprise customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Extreme Networks CEO Edward Meyercord's sale of company stock is not a cause for alarm. The transaction was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders frequently create such plans to avoid accusations of executing transactions based on insider information.

Mr. Meyercord received stock options as part of his compensation, and he exercised those options to sell shares in accordance with his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale came at a time when Extreme Networks stock was on a downward trend after reaching a 52-week high of $22.89 in September.

Extreme Networks shares are down due to results for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. While revenue was up 15% year over year to $310.2 million, this represented a deceleration from fiscal Q4 sales growth of 20%.

Moreover, the company forecasted fiscal 2026 revenue to come in between $1.25 billion and $1.26 billion, which is modest growth over fiscal 2025's $1.14 billion. These factors contributed to Wall Street's dissatisfaction with the stock, leading to the current price decline.

On the bright side, fiscal Q1 net income was $5.6 million, a substantial turnaround from the net loss of $10.5 million in the prior year. In addition, Extreme Networks is still growing revenue, as it continues to add customers.

Consequently, Extreme Networks could be a stock worth investing in, especially considering its price-to-sales ratio of less than two, which suggests its valuation is reasonable.

Glossary

Option exercise: Using the right to buy company stock at a set price, typically as part of an employee compensation plan.

Immediate sale: Selling shares right after acquiring them, often following an option exercise, without holding them long-term.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, entities, or other indirect means.

Indirect ownership: Shares owned through entities, trusts, or other arrangements rather than held personally.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company stock.

Liquidity event: A transaction that converts assets, like stock, into cash, often for personal financial needs.

Entity-based holdings: Shares owned by a company, trust, or other legal entity rather than an individual.

Equity incentive: Compensation that gives employees the right to acquire company stock, aligning their interests with shareholders.

Median sell-only event: The middle value in the range of past stock sale transactions, excluding other types of trades.

Cloud-managed network infrastructure: Networking equipment and services controlled and monitored remotely via cloud-based software.

AI-driven network management: Using artificial intelligence to automate and optimize the operation and monitoring of computer networks.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



