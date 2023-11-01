Extreme Networks Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 19%

(RTTNews) - Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) reported that its first quarter net income increased to $28.7 million from $12.6 million, last year. EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.09. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.35, compared to $0.20. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $353.1 million, up 19% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $347.04 million in revenue.

For the second quarter, the company projects: non-GAAP net income per share in a range of $0.26 to $0.31; and total net revenue in a range of $312.0 million to $327.0 million.

