Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shareholders are still up 172% over 5 years despite pulling back 7.8% in the past week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) share price has soared 172% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 44% gain in the last three months.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Extreme Networks moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:EXTR Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

We know that Extreme Networks has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Extreme Networks will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Extreme Networks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 91% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Extreme Networks you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

