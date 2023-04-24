News & Insights

Markets
EXTR

Extreme Networks Names Kevin Rhodes EVP And CFO, Effective May 30

April 24, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Networking solutions provider Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) announced Monday that it has appointed Kevin Rhodes, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30.

Cristina Tate, who has been interim CFO, will continue her role as SVP of Finance.

The company in January had announced that then CFO Rmi Thomas would resign from the role by February 16 to join another firm.

The company now noted that Rhodes, prior to Extreme, was EVP and CFO at Duck Creek Technologies, a vertical SaaS provider. Previously, he held CFO roles at Finvi, Markforged and Brightcove.

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme, said, "Kevin is a business-oriented leader with an exceptional track record driving long-term growth at SaaS companies. His focus on understanding the business and aligning market drivers to growth models will provide Extreme with the insights and skillset needed to continue to drive our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), margin expansion and long-term shareholder, customer and franchise value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.