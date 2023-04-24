Extreme Networks Names Kevin Rhodes EVP And CFO, Effective May 30

(RTTNews) - Networking solutions provider Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) announced Monday that it has appointed Kevin Rhodes, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30.

Cristina Tate, who has been interim CFO, will continue her role as SVP of Finance.

The company in January had announced that then CFO Rmi Thomas would resign from the role by February 16 to join another firm.

The company now noted that Rhodes, prior to Extreme, was EVP and CFO at Duck Creek Technologies, a vertical SaaS provider. Previously, he held CFO roles at Finvi, Markforged and Brightcove.

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme, said, "Kevin is a business-oriented leader with an exceptional track record driving long-term growth at SaaS companies. His focus on understanding the business and aligning market drivers to growth models will provide Extreme with the insights and skillset needed to continue to drive our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), margin expansion and long-term shareholder, customer and franchise value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.