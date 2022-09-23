Extreme Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXTR)) market cap declines to US$1.7b but insiders who sold US$510k stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$510k worth of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock at an average sell price of US$12.75 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 3.9% last week, the company's market value declined by US$67m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Extreme Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ingrid Burton, for US$266k worth of shares, at about US$13.29 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$12.62. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Extreme Networks insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:EXTR Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Extreme Networks insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Extreme Networks Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Extreme Networks shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Extreme Networks insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Extreme Networks you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

