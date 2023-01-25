Extreme Networks Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $17.9 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $13.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Extreme Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.5 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $318.3 million from $280.9 million last year.

Extreme Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.9 Mln. vs. $13.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $318.3 Mln vs. $280.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 to $0.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $315 to $325 Mln

