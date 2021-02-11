Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$10.25

Shareholders of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$10.23 following its latest second-quarter results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$242m and statutory losses were US$0.02 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:EXTR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Following the latest results, Extreme Networks' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$975.9m in 2021. This would be a notable 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 81% to US$0.12. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$973.7m and losses of US$0.27 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very promising decrease in losses per share in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 12% to US$10.25, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Extreme Networks. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Extreme Networks at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Extreme Networks' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Extreme Networks' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Extreme Networks. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Extreme Networks going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Extreme Networks you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

