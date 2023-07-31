Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Extreme Networks EXTR is slated to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 revenues are expected to be between $340 million and $350 million. Earnings are expected in the range of 16-22 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $344.85 million, suggesting an increase of 23.96% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 31 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 106.67%.

Extreme Networks beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in the remaining one, the average surprise being 8.79%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Extreme Networks’ fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from significant demand in its one network and one cloud solutions. This reflects on a strong execution by its field teams, strong partner base, and a competitive differentiated product portfolio.

The company benefits from an expanding clientele that leverage Extreme’s technology to streamline operations and drive business transformation.

Companies in different verticals have deployed EXTR’s cloud managed network and Wi-Fi 6E ready networks to drive energy savings, improve network performance and fulfil operational needs. These factors are likely to have driven its fiscal fourth-quarter top line.

Strength in its cloud subscription revenues has been noteworthy. Partnerships with Comcast and Verizon are expected to have expanded its footprint in the core market verticals in the quarter to be reported.

An improving supply chain environment and declining lead times are expected to have contributed to Extreme Network’s performance.

Continuous reduction in expedite fees and shipping costs combined with the impact of its pricing actions is expected to have improved Extreme Networks’ margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Extreme Networks currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

