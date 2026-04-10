Extreme Networks (EXTR) Soars 7.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Extreme Networks EXTR shares soared 7% in the last trading session to close at $17.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price appears to be driven by improving demand for the company’s cloud networking solutions. This is driving revenues, as reflected by 14% year-over-year top-line growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Momentum in subscription bookings is expected to grow with the adoption of Platform ONE and boost SaaS annual recurring revenues (“ARR”). In the fiscal second quarter, SaaS ARR rose 25% year over year to $227 million. The company closed 34 deals over $1 million. Recurring revenues were up 12% in the fiscal second quarter.

Extreme’s launch of Platform ONE, an AI-driven, holistic networking solution, marks a key innovation milestone. The pipeline for Platform ONE sales remains strong while alignment between go-to-market teams is improving.

Increase in government spending across Europe and market expansion in APAC, along with momentum in the Americas, is expected to support growth.

Driven by strong momentum, EXTR expects revenues to be $1.252 billion to $1.27 billion for fiscal 2026. The company will report third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Apr 29.

This maker of network infrastructure equipment is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $311.7 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Extreme Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Extreme Networks belongs to the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. Another stock from the same industry, Digi International DGII, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $54.43. Over the past month, DGII has returned 7.3%.

For Digi International, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.58. This represents a change of +13.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Digi International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.