Extreme Networks (EXTR) Price Target Increased by 11.50% to 26.58

The average one-year price target for Extreme Networks (NasdaqGS:EXTR) has been revised to $26.58 / share. This is an increase of 11.50% from the prior estimate of $23.84 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.65% from the latest reported closing price of $22.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 41.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.11%, an increase of 38.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 142,767K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 13,575K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,782K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 4,972K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,059K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares , representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,215K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 58.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.