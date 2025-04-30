EXTREME NETWORKS Earnings Results: $EXTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXTREME NETWORKS ($EXTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $284,510,000, missing estimates of $285,925,675 by $-1,415,675.

EXTREME NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity

EXTREME NETWORKS insiders have traded $EXTR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD MEYERCORD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 178,625 shares for an estimated $2,706,133 .

. KATAYOUN MOTIEY (Chief Legal Admin Sust Officer) sold 37,000 shares for an estimated $646,471

RAJ KHANNA sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $165,252

CHARLES CARINALLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $163,810.

EXTREME NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of EXTREME NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

