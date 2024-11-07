Extreme Networks deepens partnership with NHL

Extreme Networks (EXTR) announced that it has deepened its partnership with the NHL. As a result, several NHL clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators, have deployed Extreme solutions to enhance in-arena Wi-Fi connectivity.
