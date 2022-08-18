Extreme Networks Climbs 6%; Launches Outdoor Wi-Fi 6E Access Point

(RTTNews) - Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) are up more than 7% Thursday morning at $14.33.

The network solutions provider today launched Wi-Fi 6E outdoor access point, Extreme AP5050, designed for high-density environments including convention centers, hospital and university campuses and large stadiums, among others.

The company said the the new high speed AP5050 is industry's first outdoor Wi-Fi 6E access point.

The AP5050 delivers enhanced wireless experiences, faster speeds and reduced interference and enables large outdoor venues to operate across up to three times as much spectrum as previous generations of Wi-Fi, Extreme said.

EXTR has traded in the range of $8.49 - $16.61 in the last 1 year.

