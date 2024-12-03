Extreme Networks CEO Meyercord sells $615K in company shares

Extreme Networks (EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord disclosed the sale of 35,725 shares of company stock at $17.21 per share on December 2, for a total transaction amount of $614,792.
