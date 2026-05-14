Extreme Networks CEO Keeps Trimming — But His Remaining Stake Tells a Different Story

Key Points

100,000 shares were sold via two open-market transactions on May 4 and May 5, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $23.07 per share, for a total value of ~$2.31 million.

This sale represented 5.27% of Edward Meyercord's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 1,897,270 to 1,797,270 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were affected.

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Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), a networking solutions provider known for its cloud and AI-driven platforms, just reported a sale by its top executive in recent SEC filings.

Edward Meyercord, President and CEO, reported the sale of 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks for a total consideration of approximately $2.31 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 100,000 Transaction value ~$2.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,797,270 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$42.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($23.07). Post-transaction value based on the May 5, 2026 closing price of ($23.71).

Key questions

How material is this sale relative to Edward Meyercord’s total direct ownership?

This transaction represented 5.27% of his direct holdings, leaving a remaining direct position of 1,797,270 shares valued at approximately $42.6 million as of May 5, 2026.

This transaction represented 5.27% of his direct holdings, leaving a remaining direct position of 1,797,270 shares valued at approximately $42.6 million as of May 5, 2026. Was this activity conducted under a pre-arranged trading plan?

Yes — the filing confirms the sale executed under a 10b5-1 plan Meyercord established on August 28, 2025.

Yes — the filing confirms the sale executed under a 10b5-1 plan Meyercord established on August 28, 2025. Did the sale impact indirect or derivative holdings?

No, the filing confirms there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction; all shares sold were held directly.

No, the filing confirms there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction; all shares sold were held directly. How does the transaction size compare to the executive’s historical sale cadence?

The 100,000-share sale is in line with the average size of prior sell-only events (mean of 110,000 shares), and reflects continued systematic reductions as prior holdings have diminished by 29.45% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) $16.27 million Employees 2,656 1-year price change 54.7%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 14, 2026.

Company snapshot

EXTR develops and sells software-driven networking solutions, including cloud-based network management platforms, wired and wireless infrastructure equipment, and network analytics tools.

Extreme Networks generates revenue primarily through sales of hardware, software subscriptions, and support services to enterprise and service provider customers.

The company serves a global client base across healthcare, education, government, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Extreme Networks operates at scale as a provider of advanced networking solutions, leveraging cloud and AI technologies to deliver robust connectivity and management tools. The company’s strategy centers on innovation in network automation and analytics, targeting organizations that require high-performance, secure, and scalable infrastructure. Its competitive edge lies in its comprehensive cloud-native offerings and multi-industry reach, positioning it as a key player in the communication equipment sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Extreme Networks sells cloud-managed networking hardware and software to enterprises across healthcare, education, government, and a handful of other industries. It's a competitive space — the company sits alongside larger players selling into the same enterprise infrastructure budgets — and its growth strategy leans heavily on recurring software and subscription revenue rather than one-time hardware sales. That context matters when reading insider activity, because executives at companies in transition toward subscription models often carry large equity positions built up over years and manage them down over time regardless of near-term business momentum. The remaining stake means Meyercord still has significant personal exposure to where this stock goes. Systematic trimming over time is common for executives managing concentration risk, and a position that size doesn't shrink to zero quickly. If you're watching insider activity here, the trend across future filings will tell you more than this one transaction does.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.