Extreme Networks Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.32, changing hands as low as $14.67 per share. Extreme Networks Inc shares are currently trading off about 15% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXTR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.49 per share, with $21.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.64.

