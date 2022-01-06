Extreme cold grips much of western Canada, hits restart of key pipeline

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Icy weather across western Canada has hampered efforts to restart a key oil pipeline and will persist at least until Friday before temperatures rise, weather forecasters said on Thursday.

Alberta, the country's main oil-producing province, is under an "extreme cold" weather warning and wind chill temperatures could drop to below -40 degrees Celsius (-40°F) in places, according to Environment Canada.

Snow flurries are expected throughout the day in Calgary, the province's biggest city, and residents risk getting frostbite in minutes in the harsh conditions.

The weather is expected to start improving over the weekend, Environment Canada said.

The cold snap in Alberta temporarily delayed the restart of TC Energy's TRP.TO 590,000-barrels-per-day Keystone oil pipeline on Wednesday after a short, unplanned shutdown, the company said in a statement.

Parts of neighbouring British Columbia, Canada's western most province, are also under an extreme cold warning and the region around Vancouver - Canada's biggest port - could get as much as 16 inches (40 cm) of snow by Friday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Ljunggren and David Gregorio)

