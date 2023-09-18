Extreme Brazil heat in last week of winter a risk to soybean planting

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A large part of Brazil is expected to suffer from extreme heat this week, with meteorologists warning of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), which could hamper the country's soybean planting.

Atmospheric conditions will prevent the arrival of cold fronts in most of the country over the next few days, prompting a long sequence of sunny days with heat well above the normal levels for the last week of winter in the Southern Hemisphere, said independent weather forecaster Climatempo.

The forecaster has also warned of potential health issues resulting from the constant and excessive heat that will mainly affect a large part of the Southeast and Center-West regions of the country.

The extreme heat alongside a lack of rain is likely to prove challenging for the country's soybean planting.

Soybean sowing in the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed has already started in a few humid areas such as the southern state of Parana and parts of Mato Grosso, but the extreme weather is expected to limit work in the coming days, according to consultancy AgRural.

"Despite the anticipation of the end of the sanitary void for part of the producers, the pace of work is still slow in Mato Grosso due to the wait for greater volumes of rain," the consultancy said in a report.

"Thermometers can easily go over 42 degrees (Celsius) from Paraguay, western Parana, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia...", said the agrometeorologist at Rural Clima, Marco Antonio dos Santos, noting that the biggest concern is with Mato Grosso, Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul, "where thermometers can easily reach 45, 46 degrees."

"A lot of care needed for those who are planting, as there is no forecast of widespread rain. And 10 millimeters (0.4 inch)of rain with a temperature of 45 degrees will cook the plants, so be very careful," said Santos.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing and additional reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

