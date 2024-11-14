Extrawell Pharmaceutical Schedules Key Board Meeting

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HK:0858) has released an update.

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching for the company’s performance and any strategic decisions announced post-meeting.

