Extrawell Pharmaceutical Expects Profit Boost in 2024

November 19, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HK:0858) has released an update.

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited has announced a significant turnaround, expecting to report a profit of HK$100 million to HK$105 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss in the same period last year. This positive shift is attributed mainly to gains from fair value changes in their investments in convertible bonds. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the figures are based on preliminary assessments.

