Extrawell Pharmaceutical Expects Profit Boost in 2024

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HK:0858) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited has announced a significant turnaround, expecting to report a profit of HK$100 million to HK$105 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss in the same period last year. This positive shift is attributed mainly to gains from fair value changes in their investments in convertible bonds. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the figures are based on preliminary assessments.

For further insights into HK:0858 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.