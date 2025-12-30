Markets

Extrawell Pharmaceutical CEO Xie Yi To Resign, Guo Yi To Be New CEO

December 30, 2025 — 08:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (0858.HK), Tuesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Xie Yi will resign from the position to focus on developing strategies for the company, effective January 1, 2026.

Xie Yi will continue as the company's Board Chairman and an executive Director after his resignation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Guo Yi, an executive Director, will assume the role of CEO. Currently, he is the managing partner of Shanghai Rui Jian Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd.

Extrawell's stock closed at HKD 0.088, up 3.53 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

