Extraordinary Brands Acquires CycleBar And Rumble, Expands Boutique Fitness Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Extraordinary Brands, a top health and wellness franchisor, has acquired fitness brands CycleBar and Rumble from Xponential Fitness (XPOF), expanding its boutique fitness portfolio to include cycling, boxing, rowing, and barre.

This follows the company's 2024 acquisition of Row House and marks a major growth milestone.

CEO Paul Flick described the move as a defining moment, emphasizing the potential to unify beloved fitness brands under a scalable, franchisee-focused platform. The company now offers centralized marketing, streamlined operations, and business coaching across all four modalities, creating a unique support system for multi-unit and multi-brand operators.

Director of Marketing Marley Delaney noted that this shared services model enables consistent operations and sustainable scaling for franchisees. Newly appointed COO Katy Richardson underscored the brand's commitment to listening, partnership, and equipping studios with tools for performance and long-term value.

Franchisee feedback highlights growing trust in Extraordinary Brands' transparent and profit-driven approach. The leadership team aims to reduce overhead, enhance brand strategy, and improve member experiences across its network, with a 2026 vision already underway.

Framing the acquisitions as more than just transactions, Extraordinary Brands has positioned itself as a leading force in boutique wellness franchising, focused on delivering long-term success for its franchise partners.

XPOF closed at $10.6, up 2.91%, and is currently trading after hours at $10.6, down 0.19% on the NYSE.

